WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — On Friday the Supreme Court ruled against the Department of Education program that would have provided student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans.

Senator Tim Kaine supported the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant borrowers.

The program was eligible to Americans that made less than $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples filing taxes jointly.

“Many Americans are saddled with a mountain of student loan debt, and they’re putting off buying a house, starting a family, or opening their own business because they chose to pursue their dreams. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the targeted student loan forgiveness program hurts millions of Americans and our economy. I remain committed to easing the burden of student debt, lowering the costs of higher education, and expanding access to post-secondary education.” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

According to a press release, Kaine has long supported efforts to lower student loan debt and increase Pell Grants awards.