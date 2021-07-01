Sen. Kaine holds roundtable on national, local efforts to curb gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A roundtable discussion took place Thursday about how to help prevent gun violence in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side has reported on a rise in violent crime lately.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is working with other leaders to curb the violence.

He hosted the roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention Thursday afternoon at the Attucks Theater on Church Street in Norfolk.

He talked about his legislation, called the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act, which was introduced in April. The legislation would enact prevention measures — which were adopted in Virginia last year — on the federal level.

Kaine says it would have gun violence prevention measure that would save lives. The measure include provisions to close current background check loopholes, mandate reporting of lost and stolen firearms, and prevent children from accessing firearms.

“If we can develop and help direct some of the workforce funds to populations that are in poor communities or suffering from gun violence, we might be able to convince some of these young people ‘Hey, there’s a better path for me.’ If they don’t see a path they’re gonna turn to bad activities. If they see a path, we’re more likely to keep ’em doing things that are productive and that will keep them happy and will keep them alive,” Kaine said.

Here’s a full list of those who attended the roundtable:

Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor of Norfolk

Chief Larry Boone, Norfolk Police Department

Mechelle Smith, Special Project Director/Programs Manager of Norfolk Criminal Justice Services in Norfolk, VA

Valeria Mitchell Sentara, Violence Intervention Team Leader

Gregg Shivers, Chief Executive Officer at Southside Boys & Girls Club

Danica Royster, Norfolk City Council Superward 7

Stacey Robinson, Advocate

Dr. M. Ann Kuhn CHKD Medical Director Of Vascular Access

Rob Kenter, Director of Law Enforcement Field Engagement for the Center for Policing Equity

Shawn Avery President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council

Yvonne T. Allmond Senior Vice President of Private Banking in TowneBank’s Norfolk Corporate Offices and Board member of the Norfolk Police Foundation

