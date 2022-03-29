PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — People with diabetes usually spend around $9,600 per year for medicine and supplies, according to the American Diabetes Association. Lawmakers want to lower that number.

That includes U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who cosponsored the Affordable Insulin Now Act. It would cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 per month.

It’s a change the American Diabetes Association (ADA) says needs to happen for the millions of people with the disease.

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes. Of those, eight million use insulin daily. It’s a medication that gets expensive quickly.

“Insulin is a life-saving medication for those with diabetes,” said Kaine.

The cap the legislation is proposing would apply to people who are privately insured and those who use Medicare or Medicaid.

The ADA says the average price of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

Kaine says people should not be held prisoner by pharmaceutical companies.

“Insulin is not a new technology,” said Kaine. “There are advances made in insulin, but they’re modest and incremental, but what’s not modest and incremental is the prices of the prices insulin which have skyrocketed in recent years. I think it’s a form of price gouging.”

Right now, the price people pay for insulin depends on how much they need, their insurance and coverage details.

It’s not an optional medication. People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce the insulin they need, so the medicine is truly a necessity.

“The soaring cost of living with diabetes not only makes the condition harder to manage medically but also often forces patients to choose between obtaining life-sustaining medications, supplies and devices on the one hand and meeting their other basic needs – like housing and food – on the other. Insulin affordability needs to be a national priority for the millions of people living with diabetes,” said Lisa Murdock, ADA’s chief advocacy officer.

The ADA says one in four Americans report rationing their insulin during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit says the need for the legislation is dire, as they hope to prevent patients from having to make tough choices.

“A national co-pay cap on insulin has been one of ADA’s top priorities in order to reduce the cost of insulin to patients,” Murdock said. “Simply put, people who can’t afford insulin either go without it or take lower-than-prescribed doses to spread out the cost.”

Kaine says the legislation will likely go through the finance committee and the health, education, labor and pension committee next.

“This would do a world of good in helping people with insulin and their families afford the care that they need in order to survive,” Kaine added.

You can read a summary of the legislation here and the full text here.