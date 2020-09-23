Scott Taylor to speak at Trump rally in Newport News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia congressional candidates locked in tight races will speak during President Donald Trump’s rally Friday in Newport News, the president’s first campaign appearance in the commonwealth this year.

Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), who is vying for Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s House seat in November, and Scott Taylor, a former Navy SEAL who is running against Rep. Elaine Luria for the second time in the 2nd Congressional District, were offered to speak during Trump’s rally, both of the candidates’ campaign managers told 8News on Wednesday.

The rally, which is expected to start at 9 p.m. at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, comes after the president teased one in a tweet on the day early voting started in Virginia.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. Friday. It’s unclear how many people will be allowed to attend, but tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis. Virginia currently has a 250-person limit on gatherings. To register, click here.

