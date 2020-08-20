RNC applies for permit to host fireworks show at Washington Monument

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Republican National Committee has applied for a permit to host a fireworks show at the Washington Monument on the final night of the Republican National Convention, August 27.

The permit was submitted to the National Parks Service August 14. NPS says it received the application, but a decision on the permit has not yet been made.

The permit application says the fireworks display would start at 11:30 p.m., lasting five minutes. The team putting on the display would be about 50 people, according to the application from the RNC.

The application requests a partial road closure at the intersection of Maine Avenue SW and Independence Avenue SW. The event would be publicized and advertised, according to the application.

The RNC says cleanup of the event would start when the fireworks show ends. The equipment would be gone by August 30.

The application notes that the “event may attract First Amendment demonstrators.” Republican President Donald Trump is expected to be formally nominated for the Republican Party’s ticket for re-election the night the fireworks display would happen.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM