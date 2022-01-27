Results announced for 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit of the November General Election

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Elections announced today that administrators with Virginia’s elections have successfully completed the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the 2021 November General Election.

The State Board of Elections (SBE) selected the 75th and 13 House of Delegates districts for audit during a live drawing that was held on December 13. The audit began on January 3 and concluded January 20.

The participating localities in the 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit included:

House of Delegates 75th District, which includes Brunswick, Emporia City, Franklin City, Greensville, Lunenburg, Southampton and Sussex

House of Delegates 13th District, which includes Prince William County and Manassas Park City

The audit confirmed with over 99% confidence that Otto Wachsmann was the winner of the House of Delegates 75th District contest and Danica Roem was the winner of the House of Delegates 13th District race.

The 2022 Risk-Limiting Audit Report of the 2021 November General Election will be available to the public in March.