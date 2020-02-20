Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43
1  of  248
Closings & Delays
1st Advantage FCU A Child’s Day Learning Center Accomack County Public Schools Albemarle School Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC Calvary Adventist School Camden County Public Schools Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Camp Peary Cape Charles Christian School Cape Henry Collegiate School Cathedral of Faith Christian School Catholic High School Center for Apprenticeship and Adult Training Center for Child & Family Services Central Christian Academy Centura College Norfolk Campus Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake General District Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan County Offices Chowan University Christ the King School City of Chesapeake City of Franklin City of Hampton City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial Day School Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Dare County Public Schools DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Norfolk Square DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dept of Motor Vehicles, Portsmouth Dept of Motor Vehicles-Chesapeake Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News Dept of Motor Vehicles-Norfolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Onancock Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield Dept of Motor Vehicles-Suffolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Virginia Beach Dominion Enterprises Eagles Nest Learning Center Eastern Shore Community College Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Fort Lee Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Franklin City Public Schools Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester County Public Schools Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Public Schools Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hampton University Hampton V. A. Federal Credit Union Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start ICPTA Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight JDR Court Ivy League Academy J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Main Industries MANCON Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County Public Schools Meals on Wheels (Chesapeake) Mid-Atlantic Christian University Middlesex County Public Schools Montessori Academy of Virginia Nansemond-Suffolk Academy NAS Oceana-Dam Neck Naval Information Forces Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command New Horizons Regional Education Centers Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk City Offices Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk Probation and Parole Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Park Place School Paul D. Camp Community College Perquimans County Public Schools Plan Bee Academy Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Providence Classical School Rappahannock Community College READY Academy Christian School Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Patrick Catholic School Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smiles & Giggles Daycare and Learning Center Southampton Academy Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Mark Christian Academy St. Mary Star of the Sea St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Meals On Wheels, Inc Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy SUPSHIPNN Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Talbot Park Baptist Church - Preschool The Group For Women The Learning Resource Center The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News Truck Enterprises Chesapeake U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Unique Little Hands Unqiue Little Hands II VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach City Offices & Facilities Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Oncology Associates Walsingham Academy Schools Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Government Offices York County Public Schools York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services

Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

Politics

by: MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

FILE – In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help Trump get reelected, The New York Times reported Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected, three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing said Thursday.

The warning raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump’s administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

The officials asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. They said the briefing last week focused on Russia’s efforts to influence the 2020 election and sow discord in the American electorate.

The warning was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.A senior administration officialsaid the news infuriated Trump, who complained that Democrats would use the information against him. Over the course of his presidency, Trump has dismissed the intelligence community’s assessment of Russia’s 2016 election interference as a conspiracy to undermine his victory.The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private meeting.

One day after the Feb. 13 briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Trump berated the then-director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, and he announced this week that Maguire would be replaced by Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist.

U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia interfered in the 2016 election through social media campaigns and stealing and distributing emails from Democratic accounts. They say Russia was trying to boost Trump’s campaign and add chaos to the American political process. Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russian interference was “sweeping and systematic,” but he did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Republican lawmakers who were in last week’s briefing by the DNI’s chief election official, Shelby Pierson, pushed back by noting that Trump has been tough on Russia, one of the officials said.

While Trump has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia, he also has spoken warmly of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and withdrawn troops from areas, like Syria, where Moscow could fill the vacuum. He delayed military aid last year to Ukraine, a Russian adversary — a decision that was at the core of his impeachment proceedings.

The Times said Trump was angry that the House briefing was made before the panel’s chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment proceedings.

Trump on Thursday formally appointed Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, to replace Maguire as the new acting director of national intelligence. Maguire was required to step down soon under federal law governing acting appointments. The Times cited two administration officials as saying the timing, after the intelligence briefing, was coincidental.

Grenell’s background is primarily in politics and media affairs. He lacks the extensive national security and military experience of Maguire, as well as previous holders of the position overseeing the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.

His appointment does little to heal the president’s fraught relations with the intelligence community, which Trump has derided as part of a “deep state” of entrenched bureaucrats that seek to undermine his agenda. The administration has most notably feuded with the intelligence community over the Russian interference and the events surrounding Trump’s impeachment.

Pierson told NPR in an interview that aired last month that the Russians “are already engaging in influence operations relative to candidates going into 2020. But we do not have evidence at this time that our adversaries are directly looking at interfering with vote counts or the vote tallies.”

Pierson, appointed in July 2019 by then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, works with intelligence agencies like the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to identify anyone seeking to interfere with U.S. elections.

Pierson told NPR that the U.S. doesn’t know exactly what the Russians are planning, but she said it’s not just a Russia problem.

“We’re still also concerned about China, Iran, non-state actors, hacktivists and frankly — certainly for DHS and FBI – even Americans that might be looking to undermine confidence in the elections.”

At an open hearing this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that Russia was engaged in “information warfare” heading into the November election, but that law enforcement had not seen efforts to target America’s infrastructure. He said Russia is relying on a covert social media campaign to divide the American public.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Deb Riechmann and Zeke Miller in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories