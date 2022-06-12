PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va) joined NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming public hearing on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and the reason she felt called to serve on the committee.

Luria is serving her second term in office and faces stiff competition for a third in a district that leans Republican. She announced her reelection bid on the first anniversary of the insurrection, 1:46 p.m. to be exact, timed to match when she was being evacuated from her office. She said that the nation was at a crossroads and that Americans “must defend our democracy against forces that seek its destruction.”

Now, she is one of nine members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection who are on diverging political paths as they prepare for the next set of public hearings that could become a defining moment in their careers.

Working in private rooms in a Capitol office building, the seven Democrats and two Republicans have participated in hours of interviews, hearing testimony from members of former President Donald Trump’s family, former Justice Department officials and Trump White House aides. They’ve issued dozens of subpoenas, interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and gathered tens of thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

But as the lawmakers wrap up their investigation, many are at a personal crossroads.

“This is one of those things that some people representing swing districts are like, “Please don’t put me on the committee,” said Chuck Todd, the moderator of Meet the Press. “You’ve sort of run towards this. Why?”

Luria, in particular, says serving on the committee comes before her own career.

“It’s that important,” Luria replied. “This is the kind of thing that will define the history of our country and our democracy moving forward. And if we can’t preserve that I don’t know what the country will look like for my daughter. So I thought that this effort was so important that, you know, if it means in November I don’t get reelected I can sleep with that.”

When asked if she’s okay with her role in the hearings being used in her reelection, she definitely responded with “absolutely.”

“I’m doing the right thing,” she continued. “I served in uniform for 20 years. I take the oath seriously that I took the first time when I was 17 and started at the Naval Academy and throughout my entire career and again in Congress. So, you know, the work of this committee is more important than something like my own personal reelection.”

Luria is a 20-year Navy veteran. She has not shied from her work on the Jan. 6 panel but also doesn’t brandish it. Her press releases, tweets and floor statements emphasize efforts to boost defense spending and her support for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. She also highlights efforts to work across party lines and touted coming in at No. 26 on one scorekeeper’s rankings of bipartisanship in the House.