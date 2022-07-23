PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va) joined NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning to discuss the upcoming public hearing in September on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Both Luria and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R- Il) were front and center as they lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. This prime-time hearing focused on the three-hour period between the end of former President Donald Trump’s Ellipse speech and when his prerecorded video asking protesters to go home was posted on Twitter.

As these summer hearing sessions come to a close, many are wondering what this upcoming hearing in the fall will be focusing on.

“This has been a very orderly way that you’ve sort of showcased the evidence as you’ve gotten it. And it feels somewhat conclusionary, and yet now you say there are going to be hearings in September,” said Chuck Todd, the moderator of Meet the Press. “What part of the timeline should we expect? Is this more about January 6th and after?”

Luria says although the committee originally planned to hold their final hearing on Thursday, new information is being brought to the committee that suggests the fall hearing will cover the whole span of Jan. 6.

“I mean, I think when we initially planned the arc of the story, the information, the way we would present that through these hearings, we thought that the hearing this week would be the final hearing, but so many more witnesses have come forward,” Luria replies. ” We’ve got new information that we’re requesting and receiving as well from the Secret Service and just a lot of questions still to be answered on that front. So I think that’s something we’re still working through – taking in this new information, putting it on top of – laying and on top of what we’ve already presented.

Luria was also asked to explain why the committee decided to grant anonymity to some of their witnesses. She said one reason was to respect the privacy of the witnesses as it is important for their careers.

“We did that in the case of some national security professionals, and I think it’s very important, both for their continuation of the roles in which they serve,” Luria replies.

Luria also said that these witnesses would be targets of the former president and his supporters if their identities were to be released.

“You know, I served in uniform for 20 years and understanding that there’s a lot of people who are professionals who have information, but they’ve seen what happened in the Trump White House for people who came forward and how they had retribution, retaliation, ” said Luria. “I think those people fear that if Donald Trump ever came near the White House again, they’d have a target on their back.”

Additional information about the next public hearing in September has not been released.