CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria campaigned in her new congressional district Sunday, stopping in Chesapeake and Suffolk.

She now has to get votes in portions of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Southhampton and Northhampton counties to hold her seat for the third time.

“Just want to be out here for people in the community and know what is on their mind. Talk about the upcoming election,” she said.

In the November election, Luria will face State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Kiggans is a veteran and served in the Navy for ten years.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joined Luria Sunday and tells 10 On Your Side that this election is one of the most important elections.

“The people here in Chesapeake have a role to play and that is to get out and do what we can to get her elected,” he said. “She will be much more interested in moving the country forward than seeking a headline. I think it is important for us to do what we can to re-elect her.”

On her campaign, Luria was also joined by Congressman Bobby Scott and Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas to energize voters.

“These people here are all fans. They are on board. The question is can we energize them to the point they will convince others to get on board,” Clyburn said.

That’s why Clyburn and other Virginia Democratic leaders are answering the concerns of people in Chesapeake.

“Whether or not the greatness of this country is going to be there for our children and our grandchildren. It is one thing for the country to be great. It’s something else for the greatness of the country to be accessible and affordable for all of its people. That is what people are worried about,” he said.

Luria has a big role outside of campaigning coming up. She will be the center of questioning in the January 6th committee hearing. She said she wanted to be on the committee to expose what happened on a day she said threatened our democracy.

On Thursday evening, she and Rep. Adam Kinzinger will focus on what was happening in the White House.

She tells 10 On Your Side she’s uncertain if her role in the committee will hurt her campaign, but her role is something she won’t regret either way.

We reached out to Kiggans about her upcoming campaign events, but haven’t heard back.