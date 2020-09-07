Rep. Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day Cookout is virtual this year, Joe Biden to make appearance

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott is holding his 44th annual Labor Day Cookout virtually this year due to the pandemic, but it won’t be short on high-profile guests.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Ralph Northam, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and more are scheduled to make an appearance.

Scott, who’s served as the representative for Virginia’s 3rd congressional district since 1993, started the cookout in 1977 when he first ran for Virginia’s House of Delegates. The in-person event usually draws around 1,500 people, including major political figures from across the state.

This year’s cookout will be streaming live at 3 p.m. on Scott’s website and Facebook page.

