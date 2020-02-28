Presidential candidates visiting Hampton Roads ahead of Super Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Democratic presidential hopefuls are making last-minute stops in Hampton Roads before Super Tuesday.

Voters in Virginia, North Carolina and 12 other states will take part in the primary on March 3.

Saturday

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is expected to visit Norfolk on Saturday afternoon.

The rally is set to happen at Elation Brewing Company at 5104 Colley Avenue.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. Her website says this is an opportunity to “learn about her optimistic ideas for this country, how she’ll bring us together, and her incredible track record of winning.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Virginia Beach on Saturday night. The rally will happen at the Virginia Wesleyan University Convocation Hall at 5817 Wesleyan Drive. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. You should RSVP.

On Thursday night, Sanders was in Richmond in front of a crowd of nearly 5,000 to talk about this proposals for health care for all, improving education and housing.

“Our policies will help the working class. We need to raise that minimum wage to a living wage that will help everybody, 15 bucks an hour,” explained Sanders to WRIC reporters.

Sunday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will stop in Norfolk Sunday night.

He will be at Booker T. Washington High School at 1111 Park Avenue. The doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Earlier this week, in South Carolina Biden said Sanders is a risky choice when it comes to health care policies. “He’s a good guy but his health care plan is not going anywhere. We can do all that has to be done to protect people’s health care and make sure they are covered, make sure they have medicare if they want it and they can afford it. We can do it,” explained Biden.

Sanders has argued that total health care costs would go down for the middle class under his plan, because people would no longer have to pay premiums and deductibles that come with private insurance plans. Sanders says the overall savings would offset higher taxes used to pay for the Medicare for All plan.

Stay with WAVY.com for coverage of the candidates’ vision this weekend.