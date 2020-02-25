Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard holding town hall Tuesday night in Virginia Beach

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii speaks to Democrats gathered at the Spratt Issues Conference in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be hosting a town hall Tuesday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the other candidates get ready to debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Hawaii congresswoman and veteran is the only candidate not participating in the debate, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday on CBS.

She’s been polling around 3 percent in South Carolina and failed to meet the required delegate or polling threshold. She finished with 3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire and has yet to win gain any delegates.

The town hall in Virginia Beach will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Festival on 8th at 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, notably marked herself “present” during both votes in President Donald Trump’s impeachment vote, drawing the ire of her Democratic colleagues. She was the only Democrat to not vote for the president’s impeachment. She also recently filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton after Clinton appeared to suggest Gabbard was a “favorite of the Russians.”

Virginia is one of 14 states, including California, Texas and North Carolina, in the upcoming Super Tuesday primary on March 3.