President Trump says he’s moving forward with immigration raids

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — President Donald Trump said his administration is moving forward with his planned immigration raids.

“It starts on Sunday and they are going to take people out and take them back to their country” said Trump.

Some Democrats fear the crackdown could impact those serving our country.

“We have many who serve in our military who have family members who are undocumented” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Kaine said he’s concerned about reports that Trump administration is ending protections for families of deployed soldiers. Kaine and other democrats wrote a letter urging the administration to reverse course.

Under the rule, “Parole in Place” program the Department of Homeland Security can grant parole on a case-by-case basis which gives those fighting overseas confidence their family members back home won’t get deported.

On Thursday, Senator Tammy Duckworth questioned Army officials about how terminating the program would effect military readiness.

“I would need to dig into exactly what DHS is saying and what they plan on doing. But our soldiers are defending our country and their families deserve the protection of this country” said General Mark Milley, U.S. Army.

When asked about whether his administration would protect military families from deportations, Trump was noncommittal.

“We are looking into it” said Trump.

The president said the current immigration removals will target criminals. But opponents worry without the program’s protection military families remain at risk.