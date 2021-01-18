Biden nominates Virginia’s Bronaugh for USDA Deputy Secretary; first African American to hold post

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh as Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Bronaugh has served as commissioner of VDACS since May of 2018. Pending confirmation by the United States Senate, Commissioner Bronaugh will become the first African American Deputy Secretary of Agriculture

The USDA consists of 29 agencies and offices with nearly 100,000 employees who serve at more than 4,500 locations across the country and abroad. The Department promotes agriculture production that helps feed Americans and others throughout the word, supports rural economic development, and conserves the nation’s natural resources through conservation, forest restoration, improved watersheds, and healthy private working lands.



Virginia Gove. Northam appointed Bronaugh to serve as the 16th Commissioner of VDACS in 2018. She was previously Executive Director of the Center for Agricultural Research, Engagement, and Outreach at Virginia State University (VSU).



She also served as State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency and as Dean of VSU’s College of Agriculture. Dr. Bronaugh holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from James Madison University. She earned a master’s degree in Education and doctorate in Career and Technical Education from Virginia Tech.



Dr. Bronaugh will join the list of historic and notable Biden-Harris appointees that reflect the nation’s diversity and will work to unify the United States.

