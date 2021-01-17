Police arrest woman impersonating law enforcement officer at inauguration checkpoint

Barbed wire is installed on security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WAVY/NewsNation Now) — Capitol Police say they arrested a Connecticut woman at an inauguration security checkpoint for impersonating a law enforcement officer, one day after arresting a Virginia man for trying to get through a checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition and fake credentials.

Metropolitan Police say Linda MaGovern, 63, attempted to pass through a security checkpoint Saturday by showing a military challenge coin and saying she was a law enforcement officer.

When questioned, the woman drove off but was later stopped, Capitol Police said Sunday. She was charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer and fleeing law enforcement.

The arrest occurred just a day after Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man for allegedly trying to enter through a Washington, D.C. checkpoint armed with a gun, ammunition, and fake credentials.

Federal authorities said Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday after he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown D.C., which have been put in place ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Court documents say Beeler drove his pick-up truck through a checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE close to the Capitol just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. Beeler arrived at the checkpoint and showed officers his fake inauguration credentials in an effort to get inside the perimeter, authorities said.

Officers asked Beeler if he had any weapons and he admitted he was carrying a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the armrest of his truck, court documents said. The handgun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and a round chamber ready to fire, authorities said. 509 rounds of ammunition, a twenty-one 12 gauge shotgun shell, and a handgun magazine were also recovered in the vehicle.

It is not clear what Beeler was planning to do once inside the secured perimeter.

Beeler was arrested for several offenses, including possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The latest attempt to breach the Capitol comes as parts of Washington, D.C., are locked down Saturday, as law enforcement officials are ready for possible armed protests in an effort to prevent the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is encouraging everyone to stay away from the Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

“I want to reiterate my request to Americans to enjoy this 59th inauguration of the president and vice president from home,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.