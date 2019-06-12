Planned Parenthood forum on abortion drawing Dem candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With abortion emerging as a high-profile issue in the 2020 presidential race, many of the Democrats seeking their party’s nomination plan to attend a forum on reproductive rights later this month in South Carolina.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund says 11 of the 24 Democratic hopefuls intend to participate in the June 22 event in Columbia. It coincides with the South Carolina Democratic Party convention.

Organizers say the Planned Parenthood event will give the group’s members a chance to question candidates about their plans for abortion and reproductive rights if they’re elected president.

Abortion is often mentioned in many of the Democrats’ campaign events, with candidates pledging to preserve Roe v. Wade as states pass laws restricting the procedure.