Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  41
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Oak & Lily Academy Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

Peaceful Iceland amazed at weapons in Pence security detail

Politics

by: EGILL BJARNASON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence wave as they arrive at Keflavik International Airport in Iceland, Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 for an official visit. (Haraldur Jonasson, Morgunbladid via AP)

KEFLAVIK AIRPORT, Iceland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival in Iceland with military jets and armed personnel set eyes popping Wednesday in a nation consistently ranked as the world’s most peaceful.

The size and standards of the vice president’s security detail also required adjustments. The guards protecting Pence got backup from a police force that only allows elite “Viking SWAT” members carry guns.

Icelandic authorities gave U.S. personnel special permission to carry firearms. Bomb-sniffing dogs were cleared to enter the country because of a strict quarantine for imported animals.

Pence is the first U.S. vice president to visit Iceland, a country of just 350,000 people, since George H.W. Bush came to Reykjavik in 1983.

The Reykjavik Metropolitan Police requested backup from police stations in neighboring towns and villages to meet U.S. manpower standards.

“This is incredibly expensive,” Police Chief Asgeir Asgeirsson told the Morgunbladid daily newspaper.

But Helgi Hafsteinsson, an employee at a gas station in Keflavik, welcomed the heavy traffic caused by Pence’s visit.

“It is great for business,” he said.

Before Pence’s arrival, U.S. Secret Service personnel spent weeks scouting locations. Icelandic President Gudni Th. Johannesson travels unaccompanied on private errands and is often spotted in a geothermal bath popular with locals.

All the moving parts required for the vice president’s safety tied up transportation in the capital. Police closed off main roads to accommodate the convoy that drove from the airport to Reykjavik.

Drivers lamented the traffic on social media. Satirical newspaper Fréttirnar mocked that “Americans intended to give every Reykjavik citizen a paralyzing drug during Pence’s visit.”

Helicopters hovered over the government building where Pence met with Icelandic eland’s officials as snipers perched on neighboring rooftops.

Ahead of Pence’s arrival, three CV-22B Osprey flew over southwestern Iceland, along with two C-130 Hercules and one Lockheed C-5 Galaxy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories