Pasquotank commissioners approve additional funding for contractor to remove county’s Confederate monument

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners has once again voted to partner with a contractor to remove its Confederate monument from its current location near the county courthouse.

The board first voted to do this in July, but according to the county manager, the contractor then raised the price.

The contractor said the raised price was due to threats they received.

On Monday, the board voted 5-2 to give David White Crane Service $50,000 to make the move. The country originally approved $28,000 for the move.

It’s headed to private property in the Nixonton area of the county. The monument is made out of Georgia granite and will be owned by Warren Weidrick and displayed at 1371 Four Forks Road in Nixonton.

Many municipalities have removed their memorials to Confederate soldiers from prominent public property, including more than 10 in the Hampton Roads area.