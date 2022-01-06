One year later: Local involvement at the Capitol on Jan. 6

(WAVY) — Exactly a year later, just over a dozen Hampton Roads locals have been charged and/or convicted of crimes stemming from the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

A protest of the 2020 presidential election results escalated when crowds stormed the Capitol building. Attorney General Merrick Garland says hundreds of people were charged in connection with the insurrection.

Thirteen of them, that we know of, have ties to Hampton Roads. From Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, residents face individual charges for their alleged involvement.

A Gloucester woman was arrested on Jan. 20 after sharing photos she allegedly took from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office Jan. 6. One man from the Peninsula notably wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and another was a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.

List of people who were charged in connection with Jan. 6 incidents:

Several lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) were inside the building working to certify President Joe Biden’s election win.

“I’ve often said it was a day that I never would have imagined, that I’ll never forget. And I hope I never see it repeated ever, in the history of this country,” Kaine said.

The senator spoke to reporters on Wednesday about Jan. 6.

“What we saw on January 6th was a concerted and violent effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” Kaine said.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner also reflected on the day Thursday morning.

“I was on the floor of the Senate a year ago when that mob of thugs broke into the Capitol, frankly, looking for blood,” said Warner. “I find it stunning in my mind that any member of Congress, even the most ardent Trumpite, could put forward that what happened to year ago wasn’t a disaster for our country, wasn’t a disgrace.”

Warner also hinted at the report of Hampton Roads possibly waving red flags before that day, but it didn’t catch the attention of the right people in time.

“This was not a secret, that something was going to happen,” explained Warner. “Intelligence, threats… some of this even originated out of Norfolk and didn’t get conveyed to Capitol Police in a timely way.”

In response to this local involvement, an organization is doing its part to take local healing action.

Indivisible Williamsburg JCC is calling on lawmakers to pass laws to protect voting rights, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as well as D.C. statehood.

The group wants to prevent this kind of attack from happening again. They planned to meet at 5 p.m. at the James City County courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 6.

