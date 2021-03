RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Virginia lawmakers are working with Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to amend the marijuana legalization bill passed in February in an effort to allow simple possession in July instead of 2024.

Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) tweeted Friday that she is working with her colleagues in the General Assembly and Northam to move up the timeline to July, a change advocacy groups have pushed for and believe was needed to address racial equity issues with decriminalization.