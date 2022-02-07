NYC’s vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Adams admitted on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that he occasionally eats fish, after news reports surfaced that he had ordered fish at restaurants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — There was something fishy about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ declarations that he’s a vegan.

The Democrat — who wrote a book promoting his plant-based lifestyle and rolled out “Vegan Fridays”in New York City public schools — admitted Monday he occasionally eats fish.

The new mayor was reeled into making the admission after Politico reported over the weekend that he had been ordering fish at restaurants.

Adams initially sidestepped specifics about his eating habits Monday while demonstrating how to cook a vegan chili, as he promoted a city health program to help people with chronic disease by providing them resources related to a plant-based diet.

The mayor told reporters he’s “perfectly imperfect” and said people shouldn’t worry about what’s on his plate.

Hours later, Adams was hooked into releasing a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet, but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation’s largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy. The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.