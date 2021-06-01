LIVE: Some NC republicans propose using federal money to entice people back to work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Several North Carolina lawmakers are holding a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed unemployment reform.

Sen. Chuck Edwards, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will be on hand for the 1:30 p.m. live conference, which you can watch in the player above.

Sen. Edwards presented a bill last week that would use federal money to pay people $1,500 as an incentive for taking a new job.

“We see a lot of businesses that have just closed. They put up signs that say, ‘We will be back when we can find employees,'” said Sen. Edwards.