Your voice is needed: Send us your questions for Sen. Thom Tillis, Cal Cunningham

We need you!

We are preparing to host a debate on Sept. 22 to help you decide who to vote for in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and challenger Cal Cunningham (D).

It’s one of the hottest Senate races in the country and now YOU have the opportunity to make a difference.

We are giving you a voice in the debate.

Send us your questions – on everything from pandemic response and stimulus to Medicare and jobs – tell us what YOU want to know.

Please send your questions to WAVY AT THIS EMAIL LINK – IN VIDEO FORMAT.

Please shoot your selfie video question HORIZONTALLY.