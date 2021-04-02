Rep. Ross voices opposition to shortening NC absentee ballot deadline, Georgia’s voting law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Major League Baseball announced Friday that it will move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to voting restrictions passed by Georgia lawmakers. The MLB joins other national corporations with Georgia ties in its criticism.

After losing both U.S. Senate seats to Democrats, the GOP-led Georgia general assembly passed a law last week that limits access to ballot drop boxes, shortens the time people can ask for an absentee ballot, and requires a photo ID to vote by mail.

“It not only concerns me, it makes me angry and sad that people want to go back in terms of basic freedoms and basic rights in this country,” said Wake County’s congressional representative Deborah Ross.

In response, and to try and supersede the states, U.S. House Democrats introduced HR1. Among a list of things, it would limit each state’s ability to remove people from voting rolls, allow former felons to vote, and expand voting by mail and early voting. It’s similar to what was seen during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden has said he supports the measure.

This week, Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly announced they want to shorten the time when absentee votes can be accepted after election day.

“To allow ballots to come in after election day — six days (of) additional days, we were at three — it just breeds suspicion. So, I’m focused on North Carolina — not anything that might have been said nationally. And we just need to fix those things that need to be fixed and restore confidence and trust,” said chief bill sponsor Sen. Paul Newton.

Newton is also concerned about a settlement with the State Board of Elections that extended the deadline for mail-in ballots during November’s election.

Ross isn’t buying it.

“Here in North Carolina, we had the longest voting record in the country with the greatest number of options. We had record turnout, we had no problems, and Donald Trump won.”

Ross added that the voting law debate may be settled in court.

“There’s no question that they will try to do it. They’ve done it before and the courts have struck it down,” she said.