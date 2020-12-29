Raleigh police: Over $165K spent to provide security for chief after protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– More than $165,000 in officer time was paid to provide security to Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown following protests in March, the police department confirmed Tuesday.

According to a statement from police, from March 10 through Nov. 26, it cost approximately $165,420 in officer time to provide protective detail for Deck-Brown.

Police said the security started right after the March 10 officer-involved shooting that happened in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane.

Following the officer-involved shooting, Deck-Brown’s private residence became the “target of spontaneous protest consisting of more than 100 people who descended upon her street late that night,” police said.

During that protest, Deck-Brown’s address was passed around on social media by people who were in the crowd, police said.

Following the protest, the chief “began to receive numerous angry and threatening emails,” police said.

“As previously noted in the April 30, 2020 statement, this type of activity continued to pose a threat not only to the Chief, but to her neighbors and their property as well. It is unsettling to know that there are individuals in the community and across the nation who threaten our police chief. However, that is the harsh reality that we face,” police said in a statement.