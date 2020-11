North Carolina to delay releasing election results until 8:15 pm over precinct issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina will delay releasing election results until 8:15 p.m. after four precincts opened late Tuesday morning.

The state of North Carolina does not begin releasing vote counts until the last precinct closes.

The State Board identified those locations as:

First Missionary Baptist Church – 59 Chestnut Drive SW in Concord

Bluford Elementary School – 1901 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro

Plainview Fire Station – 5041 Plain View Hwy. in Dunn (Sampson County)

Northeast Clinton (Sampson County Adult Daycare) – 210 Fisher Dr. in Clinton

The precinct at Bluford Elementary School in Greensboro opened polls at 7:04 a.m.

Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said he was told about 10 voters waited until polls opened, and no voters left.

The precinct at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord opened late at 6:47 a.m. due to computer issues. Doors did not open until 6:47 a.m., and they do not know if any voters left because the doors were closed.

The precinct at Plainview Fire Station in Dunn opened at 7:15 a.m. due to printer errors and a delay in staff contacting the elections board regarding those errors. The NCSBOE reports that some voters did leave and precinct officials did not get their names.

The precinct at Sampson County Adult Daycare in Clinton opened at 6:54 a.m. due to printer errors. The NCSBOE reports that some voters did leave and precinct officials did not get their names.

The state board approved an extension for each precinct by the amount of time that each opened late.

State Board of Election Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the extension of hours is not unusual in any election.

Bell added that minor issues are going to happen, but protocols are in place to handle them.