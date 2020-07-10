North Carolina state senator tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state senator tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

The unidentified member of the state senate received the positive test Friday morning, Berger said.

Before heading to Raleigh from his district, he had a previous coronavirus test which came up negative.

Berger says the senator had no symptoms, but took the test to be proactive considering that he was going to the general assembly.

His spouse is set to undergo a medical procedure, so he took a second test Thursday, which came back positive. He again showed no symptoms at the time.

Berger says the senator is home and feeling well.

Here is the full statement from North Carolina State Senate Leader Phil Berger:

“Earlier this morning, I was alerted that a member of the Republican caucus received a positive COVID-19 test today. Prior to coming to Raleigh this week, the member took a test in his district and it came back negative. At that time, he didn’t have any symptoms but wanted to be proactive before coming to the General Assembly. Because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure, he took a second test on Thursday to be certain. He was not symptomatic when he took the second test. He is staying home and feels well. Out of an abundance of caution, the member called Sen. Dan Blue to alert him and members of the Democratic caucus. The member has also spoken to members of the Republican caucus and staff.”

Latest Posts