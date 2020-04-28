North Carolina lawmakers hold Tuesday morning telephone town hall

Tuesday morning, two North Carolina lawmakers are holding a telephone town hall to talk about COVID-19.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Republican Representative Ted Budd will talk about efforts to protect the physical and economic health of North Carolinians.

It’s happening online at 10:20 a.m.

This is Senator Tillis’ 28th telephone town hall on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the Tuesday, April 28 live telephone town hall at this link.

TODAY at 10:20 am

Telephone Town Hall with @RepTedBudd

Topic: Coronavirus Pandemic



Listen Live: https://t.co/EjMmqN1Q7U pic.twitter.com/QZCXphtOd7 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 28, 2020

