North Carolina lawmakers hold Tuesday morning telephone town hall

Tuesday morning, two North Carolina lawmakers are holding a telephone town hall to talk about COVID-19.
Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Republican Representative Ted Budd will talk about efforts to protect the physical and economic health of North Carolinians.
It’s happening online at 10:20 a.m.
This is Senator Tillis’ 28th telephone town hall on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Listen to the Tuesday, April 28 live telephone town hall at this link.
