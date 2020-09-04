North Carolina kicks off mail voting as requests spike

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina is sending out its first batch of ballots. The battleground state on Friday begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who’ve requested them. Those voters are overwhelmingly Democrats and independents, reflecting a partisan split in voting methods that’s developed since President Trump started attacking mail voting in March. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

RALEIGH (AP/WAVY) — Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Those voters are overwhelmingly Democrats and independents, reflecting a partisan split in voting methods that’s developed since President Donald Trump started attacking mail voting in March.

Democrats are well ahead of Republicans in requesting mail ballots in several states. That may give them a slight edge in the campaign but doesn’t reflect any inevitable success election night.

North Carolina is the first state to send ballots to voters for the 2020 election.

Last week, the North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a revamped website. It includes a new Results & Data section.

Workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. North Carolina is scheduled to begin sending out more than 600,000 requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A workers prepares absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. North Carolina is scheduled to begin sending out more than 600,000 requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. North Carolina is scheduled to begin sending out more than 600,000 requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Latest Posts