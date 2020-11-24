North Carolina election results certified, more than 5.5 million ballots cast

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a historic general election, the North Carolina State Board of Elections certified the state’s results on Tuesday.

The certification includes President Donald Trump’s win, granting him North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes.

According to the State Board of Elections, the entire process of determining that votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, called “canvassing”, has authenticated the official election results.

“Today, we officially recorded the voices of more than 5.5 million North Carolinians in certifying this historic election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

The certification comes following 100 county boards of elections certified results at the county level and after a series of post-election audits.

The State Board said more than 5.5 million registered voters cast ballots in the election, or 75.4 percent of registered voters.

Not all election results have been certified in North Carolina.

As of Tuesday, the following races have not been canvassed or authenticated due to pending election protests, the State Board said:

Chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court

District court judge – 10F (Wake County)

North Carolina House District 36 (Wake County)

Hoke County Board of Education

Wayne County register of deeds

Certificates of the election will be issued on or about November 30, unless an election protest is pending.

The State Board released some highlighted numbers from the historic 2020 election: