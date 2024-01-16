ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County man, whose candidacy in the North Carolina House District 65 primary race was challenged, will be able to run, the State Board of Elections has decided.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina State BOE unanimously voted to allow Joseph Gibson III to remain on the ballot run in the District 65 Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Reece Pyrtle.

Earlier this month, the Rockingham County Board of Elections voted to remove Gibson from the ballots after a challenger, Rockingham County GOP Chair Diane Parnell, brought to light that Gibson had been convicted of felonies in Connecticut in the 1990s and early 2000s. The challenge against his candidacy says that, due to his status as a felon, Gibson should not have the right to vote and therefore does not have the right to run for public office.

In North Carolina, a candidate must be registered and qualified to vote in an election for the office sought, and, for the North Carolina State House, the candidate must live in the district for at least a year, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Felons in North Carolina regain their right to vote after their sentence and any period of post-release supervision are served, a law which was upheld in the North Carolina Supreme Court last year.

After the initial vote to remove Gibson, the state BOE sent the issue back to the county level for them to reconsider because Gibson had not been properly notified about the hearing regarding his candidacy.

While board members “expressed concerns about the credibility of Gibson’s testimony,” a majority said he was able to prove that he had received an unconditional discharge from his felony convictions.

The county appealed the state’s decision last week, with Tuesday’s hearing likely being the final work on the issue as ballots will begin going out this week.

Speaking with CBS 17’s Michael Hyland, Gibson stated that he believed the board made the correct ruling that complied with state laws.

“Everyone deserves a second chance and we all make mistakes at one time or another in our lives. Some more serious than others. But, we pay the price. We’re a country of laws,” Gibson said.

He also doubled down on his previously stated belief that the challenge to his candidacy had more to do with his opposition to the casino proposal supported by Phil Berger. Caucus Director Stephen Wiley says the challenge was simply because the convictions turned up on a background check, which had not been run when he initially ran in 2022.

“I’ve taken a stance against the casino. I believe it’ll do no good for our county,” Gibson said.

He continued on about the casino, saying, “The people in the community, everyone that I’ve spoken to doesn’t want [the casino]. The only people that appear to want it are the politicians and the people that don’t live in this area.”

Gibson also addressed accusations that he is a far-right extremist with neo-Nazi ties. The ADL’s Center for Extremism reported after his failed 2022 candidacy that people in a private Telegram channel for the National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi group, claimed that he was a member. The ADL also claimed his social media accounts amplified extremist anti-government figures.

“I’m not a racist or prejudiced. I believe in the Constitution. And I believe wholeheartedly in the founders, the foundations of this country. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Gibson said. “I’m anti-corruption, anti-lies. I’m for the people, all people.”

He stated outright that he has no association with the National Socialist Movement or any neo-Nazi group.

During his 2022 challenge of Pyrtle, he garnered around 20% of the vote.

“I believe there will be a different turnout this time,” he said.