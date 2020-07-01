New North Carolina laws go into effect on July 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46/WAVY) – As we start a new month and fiscal year, there are several new laws across North Carolina.

North Carolina lawmakers passed more than 30 bills that became effective July 1, 2020.

They impact various areas of our everyday lives like:

Natural Disaster Recovery

Real Estate

The DMV

COVID-19 relief efforts

A number of fees levied by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going up. As mandated by state law, the DMV is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years.

The increase will be 7.86% for about 90 license and registration-related fees.

Another bill includes 2.5% salary increases for most state employees and state law enforcement officers.

Senate Bill 704 provides aid to North Carolinians in response to COVID-19. It focuses on areas like economic support, healthcare and education.

There is the bipartisan Growing G.R.E.A.T. bill which stands for Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology. It will provide funding to rural areas to gain access to broadband internet connection through area partnerships.

For a full list of new laws click HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Posts