New NC vote tallies to be released starting Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections confirmed Friday that new vote tallies will begin to be released Friday.

At least nine county boards of elections are meeting Friday to process approximately 4,500 absentee mail-in ballots.

The State Board of Elections will release the results as the approved ballots are processed.

The counting of absentee ballots will continue across various counties through next week. They will consider additional absentee by-mail ballots that arrive at their offices through November 12, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals would not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.

The NCBOE said there are 116,200 absentee and 40,766 provisional ballots that need to be certified.

The county board of elections meeting Friday are Anson, Cabarrus, Edgecombe, Hoke, Mecklenburg, Perquimans, Robeson, Rockingham and Sampson, according to Brinson Bell.

County meeting times and number of ballots:

Anson County

11 a.m., County Board of Elections office, 402 Morven Road, Wadesboro

Ballots: 11

Cabarrus

5 p.m., County Board of Elections office, 369 Church St. N, Concord

Ballots: 400

Edgecombe

5 p.m., County Board of Elections office, 201 St. Andrew St., Room 434, Tarboro

Ballots: 88

Graham

5 p.m., Graham County Courthouse, 12 N. Main St. Robbinsville

Ballots: 11

Hoke

5 p.m., Hoke County Commissioners Room 227, 227 N. Main St., Raeford

Ballots: 192

Mecklenburg

5 p.m., County Board of Elections office, 741 Kenilworth Ave., Suite 202, Charlotte

Ballots: 3,000-5,000

Perquimans

Noon, County Board of Elections office, 601A S. Edenton Road St., Hertford

Ballots: 5

Robeson

6 p.m., County Board of Elections office, 800 N. Walnut St., Lumberton

Ballots: 175

Sampson

10 a.m., County Board of Elections office, 120 County Complex Road, Suite 10, Clinton

Ballots: 500

Friday’s meetings were scheduled before the election. State law requires them to schedule post-election absentee board meetings at least two weeks before Election Day. The law does not permit a county board to modify the meeting schedule after the election.

“Our county boards of elections are working extremely hard to count all ballots, conduct required audits and complete all other post-election tasks,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections. “This is the process we always go through and that we must go through under state law.”

