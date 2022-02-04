NC Supreme Court strikes down redrawing legislative districts as ‘unconstitutional partisan gerrymander’

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down proposed legislative and congressional maps drawn by Republicans “as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander,” according to NC State Attorney General Josh Stein.

The Supreme Court, which is majority Democratic, heard the case Wednesday that various groups brought against Republicans in the General Assembly, accusing them of “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in the way they created the new districts for Congress and the General Assembly.

“The maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote,” said Stein in a tweet.

Various Democratic and non-partisan groups sued state legislative Republicans, calling the new districts “extreme partisan gerrymanders” meant to keep Republicans in power in Raleigh and help them gain seats in Congress.

Various experts testified that the map Republicans drew for the state’s 14 U.S. House seats favors the GOP winning at least ten of those seats despite the state’s history of close statewide elections.

Additionally, Republicans have said the advantage they have in the maps could be explained in part by the fact that Democrats tend to be more concentrated in urban areas while Republican voters are much more spread out.

Following the North Carolina State Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the maps, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released this statement:

“Today’s ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court is a win for voters and for democracy. This is a critical and momentous step towards maps that protect the fundamental right to vote. After Republicans lied about their commitment to fairness and cheated using secret concept maps, today’s decision should reassure voters that stealing political power will not be tolerated. As Democrats we remain committed to ensuring North Carolinians can make their voice heard.” North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson

“To comply with the limitations contained in the North Carolina Constitution which are applicable to redistricting plans, the General Assembly must not diminish or dilute any individual’s vote on the basis of partisan affiliation,” the ruling read.

Chief Justice Paul Newby, along with justices Philip Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer disagreed with Friday’s ruling.

The ruling said that the General Assembly now must submit new legislative maps for review to the trial court by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Comments on any maps should be filed with the trial court by Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Then, the trial court will approve or adopt compliant maps no later than Feb. 23. Any emergency application for a stay pending appeal must be filed no later than Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

