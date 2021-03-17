NC Sen. Tillis, colleagues push DOJ to review ongoing probe into states’ response to COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and his colleagues are asking the Department of Justice to examine whether state officials violated rules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and his colleagues wrote a letter calling on the Department of Justice to continue its probe into whether “state officials failed to comply with federal guidelines or requirements for participation in federal programs in their response to coronavirus infections among seniors and nursing home residents.”

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the lawmakers are also calling on the department to expand its review to consider whether any state officials sought to conceal failures or unfavorable information or otherwise obstruct justice.

“Nursing homes remain hotspots for the coronavirus, which is why we ask that DOJ continue to diligently investigate the extent to which four states’ governors violated the civil rights of nursing home residents and failed in their duty of care,” wrote the lawmakers.

The Department of Justice launched an investigation last August into whether state orders in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan violated the civil rights of senior citizens and nursing home residents.



Since that investigation began, statements by New York state officials indicate that the state intentionally withheld data on the rate of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths.