NC Rep. Cawthorn charged with driving with a revoked license

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

SHELBY, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R) was charged with driving with a revoked license, court records showed.

Cawthorn, who represents the state’s western-most counties in the 11th district, was pulled over on March 3, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.

The Citizen Times noted that the maximum punishment for driving with a revoked license is 20 days in jail, although a fine or probation are more common.

Records show that Cawthorn is due in court in Cleveland County on May 6.

Cawthorn also has a Polk County court date on April 18 and in Buncombe County on May 3.

Both are for speeding. According to the Citizen Times, the Polk County incident happened on Jan. 8 when Cawthorn was going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone. The Buncombe County citation came after he was going 89 mph in a 65-mph zone on Oct. 18.

At 18 years old, Cawthorn was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car crash in which he was a passenger.