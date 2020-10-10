NC parents can get a $335 check from the state; deadline to file the paperwork is Oct. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A $1 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed in North Carolina early last month includes $335 checks for households that have at least one child.

However, those checks don’t all come automatically — some families need to file some paperwork.

That deadline is fast approaching on Oct. 15.

Families that didn’t file a state tax return in 2019 because their gross income wasn’t enough to meet the state requirement for filing the tax return will need to apply for the $335 check.

According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, the people that don’t need to file their state income taxes generally make less than $10,000 individually or $20,000 when married.

There are also some other eligibility requirements for the checks, such as the child needs to have been 16 or younger at the end of 2019, provided less than half of their own support in 2019, and other stipulations.

People who filed their state tax returns and reported they had at least one qualifying child don’t need to take action to receive their $335 check.

However, a Sept. 21 memo from the Department of Revenue says a tax preparation software error may have impacted some people’s eligibility for the check.

That means those families should file an amended tax form to make sure they receive the payment they’re eligible for.

According to the state, the tax preparation software error centers around the 2019 Form D-400. Families that filled that out may have mistakenly had a “0” reported on line 10a instead of the correct number of children.

Those families will need to file an amended 2019 Form D-400 to correct line 10a.

The payments would be distributed by Dec. 15.

Click here for information on applying.

