NC Lt. Gov. Robinson says he’s ‘95% sure’ he will run for governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the heels of being under fire for homophobic and transphobic comments, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) said there’s a good chance he will run for governor.

On Tuesday, Robinson was a guest on “The Awakening with Bishop E.W. Jackson” where he said that he’s “95 percent sure” he’s running for governor in North Carolina in 2024.

While Robinson said more than once that he hasn’t officially announced that he will run, he called entering the race a “logical step.”

“Our current governor (Roy Cooper) is on his second term. He’s on his way out. Thank, God,” Robinson said on the show. He then referenced an unnamed Democrat who could run for governor that could be “just as bad if not worse than him (Cooper).

Robinson then referenced his decision to not run for the U.S. Senate, saying he wants to do work in the state against the “craziness that is going on at the federal level.”

He also said he wants to help North Carolina “rise under conservative principles.”

Earlier in the month, he faced calls to resign from LGBTQ groups and Democrats after video surfaced in which he refers to being transgender and homosexuality as “filth.”