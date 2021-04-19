NC Lt. Gov. Robinson decides against running for U.S. Senate seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After much speculation, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will not run for a soon-vacant U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Robinson released a statement on Monday, just days after releasing a video saying that he’d give the Senate race a “serious look”, before taking the video down.

Robinson said in the statement that running for Senate was never on his radar before the last couple of weeks but after calls and emails, he decided to take an “earnest look at the seat” while also consulting those close to him.

Ultimately, Robinson says he will not run for incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Burr’s seat upon his impending retirement.

“It is with this in mind that I have decided that I will not run for U.S. Senate. I am proud of what my team and I have accomplished in such a short period of time, especially with the important task of education, and look forward to building on our progress,” Robinson said.

Robinson also took jabs at Gov. Roy Cooper, saying North Carolina deserves “real leadership” and said there is a “vacuum left by a do-nothing governor”.

“Since I have taken office, I have seen the Cooper administration play favorites with vaccinations, stifle small business, and veto good legislation purely for political points. I will not stand idly by,” he said.

The Senate seat currently belongs to Sen. Richard Burr, who said in 2016 that election, which he won, would be his last. Burr was one of seven GOP Senators to cast a guilty vote during Donald Trump’s second impeachment. The North Carolina GOP then voted unanimously to censure Burr.

Mark Walker, a former representative from North Carolina’s sixth district, announced in December 2020 he would run for the seat. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory announced Wednesday he will run for the seat, as well.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the former president, is considering running, too.