NC leaders, in letter, call on businesses to speak out against restrictive voter laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a letter, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and Attorney General Josh Stein are urging business leaders to speak out against “anti-democratic efforts to restrict the freedom to vote.”

The state leaders were among a nationwide bipartisan coalition of current and former governors, lieutenant governors, state attorneys general, and secretaries of state who say they are “deeply concerned about the wave of voter restrictions sweeping the country.”

“We are asking the business leaders in our states, and throughout the country, to add their voices to the growing chorus of corporations standing on the right side of history. When the foundation of our democracy— the freedom of citizens in our states to cast their ballots— is under attack, it is powerful and important when Americans speak up, especially those in leadership positions,” the letter reads.

Recently, Georgia passed a new, controversial voting law that many believe will make it more difficult for some minorities and poorer voters to cast a ballot.

Within days of Georgia’s law, major corporations, including Georgia-based Coca-Cola and Delta, along with CBS News’ parent company ViacomCBS, spoke out against the bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia a day after President Joe Biden threw his support behind the idea.

Leaders were appreciative of businesses that have already taken action against such legislation.

“We applaud the business leaders and corporate executives who have already spoken out against anti-democratic efforts to restrict the freedom to vote. We urge all corporate leaders to engage on this issue,” the letter reads.

Election integrity was at the forefront during the 2020 election cycle. Officials across the country reported their elections were overwhelmingly successful, especially given the record turnout.

Some states reported tiny problems that are common with all elections, including a few instances of double voting, technical glitches, and small mathematical errors. All states are reviewing their elections before certifying, a report from the New York Times said.

Former Attorney General William Barr followed up the November NYT report just a month later, saying that the Justice Department did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.