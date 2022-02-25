NC lawmakers appeal to US Supreme Court over election maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay in the ruling over the state’s election maps.

On Wednesday, North Carolina judges accepted the revised state House and Senate district maps passed by state lawmakers last week.

But the judges rejected the revised Congressional map and instead adopted a plan proposed by the Special Masters in the case.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) said the Constitution is clear about who creates election rules.

“The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections. By striking the General Assembly’s congressional map and redrawing their own, with the help of Democrat partisans, the courts have, once again, violated the separation of powers. This effort to circumvent the elected representatives of the people will not stand,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore previously said he planned to appeal.

The panel of three trial judges was ordered to approve new redistricting plans that the legislature voted for last week or adopt different lines by midday Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court’s Democratic majority rejected the electoral maps Republicans passed last fall, saying they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit the GOP.