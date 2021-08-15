NC is getting another congressional district, census data shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As more people continue to flood into North Carolina, the more complicated our political landscape gets. New census data confirmed we are getting another congressional district, but now legislators have to figure out where to draw the lines.

“The other major thing that a lot of people are noticing is the continued diversification. Not just the United States as a whole, but North Carolina as well. And I think we’ll need to kind of digest have a couple days to really sink into the data. But demographics are continuing to change. That’s going to have a huge impact on our politics,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, political professor, Catawba college.

It’s all up to our General Assembly to decide where the new district will be. A redistricting committee, lead by Republicans, will draw the districts. But the state Senate and House will have the final say on how the maps shape up.

Representative Alma Adams said she is prepared for the worst.

“I’ve always considered myself to be a stakeholder member of whether it’s the State House, the City Council, the school board, or even Congress,” Adams said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. So I don’t know what’s really going to happen, but we’re gonna be prepared for whatever.”

Mecklenburg County lost its bragging rights as the largest county in the state after Wake grew 25 percent over the last 10 years and now has 1.29 million people. In terms of growth, Cabarrus County came in third with 27 percent growth.

David Kern opened up his book store in downtown Concord in November.

“The future growth that we’re anticipating, made it feel like it was okay to take that calculated risk,” Kern said. “All the condos and apartments, they’re putting up all the investment that they’re putting into getting new businesses, especially restaurants.”

Kern said he thinks Cabarrus County’s location outside of Charlotte is making it more and more popular.

“They’re seeing property taxes are lower, the housing markets a little cheaper for now,” he said. “And I do think that Concord itself, and then the county has kind of even as its growing kind of a small-town feel.”