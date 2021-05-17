NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs.

The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.

Backers of the legislation say North Carolina was the only state still mandating such control.

Now these analysts will be licensed on their own. Durham County Rep. Zack Hawkins has two sons with autism.

He says under the old rules parents could lose out on treatment because of where they live.