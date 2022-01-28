NC Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill to move primary date to June

FILE – North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state Administration Building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina, the nation’s ninth-largest state, was the last to enact a budget for 2021. The governor’s signature capped a year in which Cooper agreed with Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger that good-faith negotiations, rather than stalemate, was the path to take. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 605, which would have moved the 2022 primary date from March 8 to June 7.

The bill was ratified in the state House and Senate “to allow the state board of elections to issue temporary rules for conducting the 2022 primaries and elections; and to address other matters relating to the 2022 primary.”

The general election would have also been pushed back from April 26 to July 26.

Gov. Cooper released a statement calling out Republican lawmakers who sponsored the bill for undermining the voting process in “an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline…”

“The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional,” said Gov. Cooper in a statement.