NC Gov. Cooper announces new members of State Board of Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he accepted the nominations for two new members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Carr McLamb and Tommy Tucker will take the seats formerly held by David Black and Ken Raymond, who resigned simultaneously in September.

“Elections are a sacred trust in our democracy. Our state will hold free, fair elections and follow the law to ensure every North Carolinian who registers can cast their ballot safely and securely,” said Cooper. “I appreciate that Mr. Tucker and Mr. McLamb are willing to serve on the board.”

Carr McLamb has been licensed to practice law in North Carolina since 2007.

McLamb served the state of North Carolina as assistant general counsel and deputy director of legislative affairs at the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources (now known as the Department of Environmental Quality) and later as deputy secretary and general counsel to the Department of Transportation.

In 2017, he joined Envirolink and in 2019, he became chief operating officer and general counsel.

Tommy Tucker represented NC Senate District 35 (Union County) in the North Carolina Senate from 2011 to 2019.

During that time, he served as a Co-Chair of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee and Co-Chair of the Health Care Committee.

Additionally, he served as a Gubernatorial appointee to the North Carolina Developmental Disabilities Council and the North Carolina South Carolina Boundary Commission.

Prior to his NC Senate service, Senator Tucker served as Weddington City Council’s Mayor Pro-Tem from 1994 to 1996 and as a Union County Commissioner from 1996 to 2000.

