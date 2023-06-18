RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina State Lottery Commission launched a new sports betting web page on Friday.

The web page provides initial information about the new law and will be updated with new information about licensing and regulation as it is released.

Additionally, the commission has casted a nationwide search for an experienced leader who can implement and manage North Carolina’s sports betting and horse race wagering programs.

“This Commission and the staff have been tasked with the enormous responsibility of licensing and regulating the newly enacted wagering activities while at the same time maintaining the quality work and highest standards of integrity with the Lottery. Many people want to know when North Carolina will begin permitting legal sports betting. The Commission and staff take these responsibilities seriously and are committed to ensuring the job is done in a complete, professional, transparent, and timely manner. We will keep the public up to date about when these programs will launch.” Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission

The web page includes information on:

How the state will use money raised from sports betting.

The date and time, when scheduled, of commission meetings on sports betting.

The new law’s requirements that sports betting operators will be expected to follow to support responsible betting.

According to a press release, lawful wagering in North Carolina is set to begin on or before June 14, 2024.