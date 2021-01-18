N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis says recent foot surgery will keep him away from Biden inauguration

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis on Monday says he will not attend the 59th presidential inauguration due to a recent foot surgery.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office Wednesday.

This year’s inaugural theme “America United” aims to restore “the soul of America,” bring the country together and create “a path to a brighter future.”

Tillis says he informed the Biden administration of his intentions not to attend.

“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not,” the senator said.

While Americans have been discouraged from traveling to the nation’s capital due to threats of possible violence following the deadly Capitol riots earlier this month, the Presidential Inaugural Committee is offering many ways for citizens to celebrate from home this week.

With a handful of virtual events, Americans are encouraged to honor the tradition with “a diverse array of inspiring speakers and community leaders across the country,” the committee said.