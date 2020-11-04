Mark Robinson becomes 1st Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – Political newcomer Mark Robinson (R) will defeat North Carolina House of Representatives member Yvonne Holley (D) to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor, according to an Associated Press race call.

Robinson’s victory makes him North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor in the state’s history.

Holley assumed office in 2013. The Associated Press reported that billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent aggressively to elect Holley for lieutenant governor.

According to his campaign website, Robinson served in the Army Reserves as a medical specialist, has worked in manufacturing and owned a small business.

In the North Carolina Governor race, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

In a statement following his victory speech, Cooper’s campaign released a statement proclaiming that North Carolinians “trust Roy Cooper to put them first.”

Thank you for electing me as your Governor for another 4 years. Serving in this office has been the honor of my life. I am grateful and humbled to the people who have trusted me to continue the progress that we’ve already made here. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) November 4, 2020

Latest Posts