Mark Robinson becomes 1st Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. – Political newcomer Mark Robinson (R) will defeat North Carolina House of Representatives member Yvonne Holley (D) to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor, according to an Associated Press race call.

Robinson’s victory makes him North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor in the state’s history.

Holley assumed office in 2013. The Associated Press reported that billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent aggressively to elect Holley for lieutenant governor. 

According to his campaign website, Robinson served in the Army Reserves as a medical specialist, has worked in manufacturing and owned a small business.

In the North Carolina Governor race, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

In a statement following his victory speech, Cooper’s campaign released a statement proclaiming that North Carolinians “trust Roy Cooper to put them first.”

