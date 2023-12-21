BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, Dec. 20, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of one man from Bertie County, and granted pardons for four others, including one man from Perquimans County.

According to officials, the process for commutations and pardons includes reviewing the circumstances of the crimes, length of the sentences, records in prison and readiness to reenter communities successfully after prison.

Commutation, which is the process of reducing a sentence to be less severe, also follows a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board – A board established by Cooper to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were minors.

“Ensuring careful review of cases while taking executive clemency action is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “We carefully consider recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system.”