BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, Dec. 20, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of one man from Bertie County, and granted pardons for four others, including one man from Perquimans County.
According to officials, the process for commutations and pardons includes reviewing the circumstances of the crimes, length of the sentences, records in prison and readiness to reenter communities successfully after prison.
Commutation, which is the process of reducing a sentence to be less severe, also follows a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board – A board established by Cooper to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were minors.
“Ensuring careful review of cases while taking executive clemency action is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “We carefully consider recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system.”
The person commuted:
- Darnell Cherry, 42: Served 26 years in prison for his involvement at age 16 in the murder and robbery of Robert Earl Edwards, Jr. and the robbery and shooting of Sonja Williams in Bertie County.
– The Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommended this commutation due to Mr. Cherry being consistently employed, obtaining his G.E.D. and trade qualifications.
– Cherry’s sentence was commuted to time served
– Cherry’s original release date would have been in January 2035.
– Read Cherry’s Order here.
The people who received pardons of forgiveness:
- Portia Bright-Pittman, 38: Convicted of accessory after the fact to armed robbery in Orange County in 2008.
– Bright-Pittman was 22-years-old when the offense was committed.
– She has since worked in state government from 2016-2019 and 2020- present.
-Read Bright-Pittman’s Order here.
- W. Samuel Fagg, 43: Convicted of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine in Wake County in 2002.
– Dr. Fagg was 21-years-old when the offense was committed.
– He has since obtained a master’s degree and PhD and conducts advanced scientific research related to regenerative medicine.
– Read Dr. Fagg’s Order here.
- Tramayne Hinton, 42: Convicted of robbery in Perquimans County in 1998.
– Hinton was 16-years-old when the offense was committed.
– He has since completed high school and has worked in sales and marketing, and also owns his own business.
– Read Hinton’s Order here.
- Flemming Ragas, 45: Convicted of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods in Lee and Cumberland counties in 1999.
– Ragas was 20-years-old when the offenses were committed.
– Ragas has served in the United States Army and National Guard, including two deployments to Iraq, earning the Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal.
– Read Ragas’ Order here.